Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Director Buys $10,930.00 in Stock

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Director Peter D.O. Donhauser purchased 1,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $10,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,663.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter D.O. Donhauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Peter D.O. Donhauser purchased 1,165 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $14,760.55.

NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,674. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $818.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVXL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $10,299,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

