Andrew B. Benett Buys 17,000 Shares of Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH) Stock

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH) CEO Andrew B. Benett bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00.

Harte Hanks stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 55,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,305. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. Harte Hanks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 million and a PE ratio of -5.54.

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Harte Hanks in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc operates as a customer experience company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing Services, Customer Care, and Fulfillment & Logistics Services. The company provides customer relationship management strategic services, including experience mapping, acquisition/winback initiatives, up-sell/cross-sell efforts, and retention, loyalty, and advocacy programs; audience identification and prioritization, predictive modeling, and data strategy services; data hygiene and cleansing services; print, broadcast, direct mail, website, app, display, social, mobile, search engine marketing, and voice services; and Website and app development, e-commerce enablement, database building and management, platform architecture creation, and marketing automation technology services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.