Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NGLOY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. Anglo American has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

