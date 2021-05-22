Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

NYSE ANVS traded up $33.60 on Friday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,568,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,254. Annovis Bio has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,245,000.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

