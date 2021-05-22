Ansbert Gadicke Sells 9,957 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $345,408.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $34.34 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPTX shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,485,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 184,450 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

