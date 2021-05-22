APIX (APIX) Market Capitalization Tops $48.90 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded 453% higher against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $48.90 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00068789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.73 or 0.01003757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00096417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.97 or 0.08358936 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

