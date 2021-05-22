Apollo Investment Co. (AINV) to Issue None Dividend of $0.36 on July 7th

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) announced a None dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

AINV stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $918.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

