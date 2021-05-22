Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.66. 14,252,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,198,414. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.