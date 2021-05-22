Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.72 billion-$6.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.53 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.70-$1.82 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.15.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.66. 14,200,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,804,003. The stock has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.94. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

