Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.72-$6.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.700-1.820 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.15.

AMAT stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,200,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,804,003. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

