Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,512 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $140.23. 221,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $1,292,783. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

