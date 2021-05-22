Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Watsco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Watsco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

NYSE:WSO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,040. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.76. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

