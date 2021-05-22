Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 24.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $247,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 18,343 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 459,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.88.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -168.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

