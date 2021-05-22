Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPB traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,751. The company has a market cap of $836.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPB shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

