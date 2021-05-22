Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 19,460 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of West Bancorporation worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 58,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,848. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $453.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

