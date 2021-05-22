ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.81 ($33.90).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

