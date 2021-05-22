Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $55.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Ares Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,984,000 after acquiring an additional 169,236 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,702. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

