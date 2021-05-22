ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $222,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

SPXL stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $102.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.03.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

