ARGI Investment Services LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

