ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 4,227 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.