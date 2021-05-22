Argus Increases Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $295.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Argus from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

LH opened at $269.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.77. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

