Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $332.75

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $332.75 and last traded at $332.75, with a volume of 3760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.57.
ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.
In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,030 shares of company stock worth $23,741,328 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 11,241.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
