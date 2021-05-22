Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $332.75

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $332.75 and last traded at $332.75, with a volume of 3760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.57.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,030 shares of company stock worth $23,741,328 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 11,241.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

