Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Shares Up 10.6%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF)’s share price shot up 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.52. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARLUF)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as social web and mobile gaming services.

