Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,723,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $662,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $2,666,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 2,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $244.48. 1,021,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

