Arizona State Retirement System Has $14.22 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar General by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Dollar General by 24.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 191.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 481,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,640,000 after acquiring an additional 316,624 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.09.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,494. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.