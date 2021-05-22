Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 4,960 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,342,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $8.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.40. 2,057,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 405.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.04.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

