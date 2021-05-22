Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,910 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $20,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 336,590 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.55. 1,567,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,447. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.86. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 115.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $189.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

