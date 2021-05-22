Arizona State Retirement System Sells 8,488 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 353,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,761 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,478,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145,698. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

