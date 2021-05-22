Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $432,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after buying an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after buying an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,189,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,880,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,566,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759,442 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,118 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

