Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Lear by 326.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 8,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $14,237,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lear by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

NYSE:LEA traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,608. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $196.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.