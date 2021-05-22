Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.72. 6,242,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

