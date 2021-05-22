Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 42,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,575,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

