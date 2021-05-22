Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

ADM traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. 3,776,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,778. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

