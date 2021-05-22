Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Shares Up 1.9%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 530,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 308,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOTVF. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

