Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 150.72 ($1.97). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 149.90 ($1.96), with a volume of 104,996 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.29. The company has a market cap of £125.49 million and a P/E ratio of 23.59.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Jerome Booth purchased 3,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £4,850.56 ($6,337.29).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

