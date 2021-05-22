ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 332.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in ASML by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ASML by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ASML by 15,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASML by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded down $9.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $639.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $643.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $268.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $311.11 and a twelve month high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

