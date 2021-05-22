Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ASPN. HC Wainwright cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASPN traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.41. 374,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

