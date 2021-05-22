Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 24,697 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 24,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $672,746.28. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10.

NYSE GBL traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 62,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,264. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $763.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors in the 1st quarter worth $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

