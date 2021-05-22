Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.76 Million

Analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce sales of $16.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.71 million. Asure Software posted sales of $14.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $71.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.19 million to $71.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Asure Software by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Asure Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASUR opened at $8.71 on Friday. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $165.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.