Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,262.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $238,537 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after buying an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,642,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after buying an additional 1,178,208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 1,088,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

