AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 3,792.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.36% of AtriCure worth $160,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $354,364.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,272 shares of company stock worth $4,340,038. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

ATRC opened at $72.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $80.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

