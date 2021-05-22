AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,587,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,062,566. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,549,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,140,000 after buying an additional 119,180 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 263,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 190,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

