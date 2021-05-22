aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 287,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. On average, research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $11,502.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

