Audius (AUDIO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.66 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Audius has a market cap of $134.63 million and approximately $14.66 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00062950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00018833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.56 or 0.00880720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00089602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

