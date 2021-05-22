Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock Position Lowered by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $67,242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 283,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after acquiring an additional 212,046 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 162,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $11,849,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $103.06. The company had a trading volume of 348,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,051. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $107.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

