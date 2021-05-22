Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.28. 1,223,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,816. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

