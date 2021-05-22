AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

AUTO stock remained flat at $$2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.30.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. Equities research analysts predict that AutoWeb will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

