Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $729.10 million-$743.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $738.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. 263,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $53.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.