Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

ATXI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 96,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,270. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

