Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.12

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.12 and traded as high as $36.00. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 241,613 shares.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $398.22 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 55,982 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 69,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

